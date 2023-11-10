DENVER (KDVR) — A 39-year-old woman has been charged in the death of a middle school student who was hit while riding a bike to school, according to the Littleton Police Department.

Police said Beth Ann Hutchinson was charged on Tuesday with careless driving resulting in death.

On Oct. 17, Littleton police and South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the intersection of South Elati Street and West Arapahoe Drive near Euclid Middle School on a report of a crash between a bicyclist and a vehicle.

A 7th grader was struck and pronounced dead on scene.

Police said Hutchinson remained on scene.

The student was identified by friends and classmates as Liam Stewart. Liam was on his everyday commute to school with just a little more than a block left when he was hit and killed.

“Any loss of life is difficult, but the loss of a child is heartbreaking. LPD is grieving with the family and friends of the child and with those impacted in our community,” said the Littleton Police Department.

Following the crash, friends and loved ones set up a growing memorial to remember the middle schooler.

FOX31 learned through people at the memorial that Liam loved his Boy Scout troop, loved to play the cello and really enjoyed being outdoors. Several students and teachers wore the color red to school to honor Liam. They said it was his favorite color.

Police have not said what factors may have led up to the crash.