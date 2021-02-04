Woman caught stealing dolls off of south metro porches

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — COVID-19 has changed the way many of us do business.

Sites like Facebook Marketplace are now a safer way to shop and sell, or so Jessica Graham thought. She learned last Friday that thieves are turning to those sites to steal items.

“It was going to be a porch pick-up. She was going to leave the money under the mat,” Graham explained.

Graham listed an “LOL” doll for sale on the Facebook Marketplace site, and a woman responded wanting to purchase the doll.

Graham agreed to put the doll outside her Parker home so long as the woman left the money underneath the mat. However, the woman grabbed the doll and took off without leaving any cash.

“She just grabbed the doll and took off. I was beside myself. I just couldn’t believe it and I figured there were more people out there,” she said.

Graham was right. She posted about the experience online and a woman responded saying the same woman had also stolen a doll off of her porch in Highlands Ranch just a half hour later.

Both women were determined to catch their doll thief, so they started sending messages to her via social media.

“I said, ‘If you don’t return the money under the mat, I will find you and I will make sure I get the doll back or the money,'” Graham explained.

She did exactly that. Parker police got ahold of the woman, named Aurora Zapatta, and told her to pay the women or be cited. Zapatta dropped the money off at the police department on Tuesday.

However, Graham is worried she will try the same stunt again, so she’s warning others.

“I want other people to know if it happens to them to call police right away. Don’t think just because it’s a small dollar amount it’s OK,” she said.