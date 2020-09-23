Woman caught on camera vandalizing Trump campaign sign

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Castle Rock want to find the person who was caught on camera vandalizing a President Donald Trump campaign sign.

A woman who says she filmed the woman suspected of ripping the sign posted video of the incident on YouTube.

The owner of the property, Dan Berkenkotter, and the person who posted the Trump campaign sign, Kurt Huffman, said the vandalism was unnecessary.

According to Berkenkotter, the land has been used to post political signs. He doesn’t care what political party they are affiliated with and just asks that the signs follow Castle Rock rules.

“He’s pretty fair about it and this woman is attacking a sign. Why don’t you put your signs up next to it? Or put whatever party or whatever you like up there? Instead, you’re destroying other people’s property,” said Huffman.

“I just can’t believe that she would do that and think that she could get away with it and think that she really she wasn’t committing a crime,” said Berkenkotter.

Berkenkotter said he is offering $500 of his own money for anyone who turns her in.

Castle Rock police confirmed they have received multiple reports about the incident and are investigating. The department would not comment further about this specific case but said in general, vandalism cases can fall under a criminal mischief charge, which starts as a class 3 misdemeanor if the damage is less than $300. There could also be trespassing charges if someone enters private property to commit a crime.