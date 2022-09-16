DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver woman is thankful to be alive after she was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint.

Myra Sabolesky said she was leaving a backyard wedding reception in the 3200 block of Depew Street in Wheat Ridge in June when a driver pulled up next to her car, a handful of people inside.

Guns drawn, they demanded her 2014 Ford Escape, Sabolesky said. She complied and quickly got out. She was not hurt.

“I just remember I kept saying, like, ‘Please don’t shoot me. Please don’t! Please don’t!’ I think my biggest priority was just not to die.”

Wheat Ridge Police confirmed the carjacking.

The young woman said the car was recovered 24 hours later but badly damaged inside. She said she was told the car had been used in a homicide in Denver.

Her insurance company paid her for the car, but the money was hardly enough to buy another one. To make matters worse, Sabolesky recently lost her job.

To help her get back on her feet, Sabolesky’s Friends have started a GoFundMe Page.