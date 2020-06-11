Woman, boy die in house fire near Buena Vista

BUENA VISTA, Colo. (AP) — A woman and boy are dead after a fire at a home near a central Colorado mountain town early Thursday, authorities said.

A man and girl managed to escape the fire, reported at around 1:30 a.m., in the home about a mile (1.6 kilometers) north of Buena Vista before firefighters and police arrived, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Firefighters found and recovered the woman and boy inside the burning home but they were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. The man was airlifted to a regional burn center and the girl was released to relatives.

The names of the victims and the survivors have not been released.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control has been asked to help investigate the cause and origin of the fire, the sheriff’s office said.