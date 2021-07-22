Woman bit while trying to play with wild coyote pup

YUMA, Colo. (KDVR) — A coyote pup bit a woman trying to play with it on Tuesday, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

“This case should serve as a reminder to leave baby wildlife alone and to not feed wildlife,” Wildlife Officer Josh Melby said. “The lady who got bit is going through rabies shots now, which is unpleasant and expensive.”

A CPW investigation found that the young coyote was being fed and habituated to humans just north of the Yuma District Hospital. Wildlife officers found the coyote with a collar and leash in someone’s shop.

The coyote pup was euthanized so a brain sample could be sent for rabies testing.

The woman suffered only minor injuries but must go through rabies protocol. Her doctor’s office notified CPW of the bite.

Feeding big game animals, including coyotes and foxes, is illegal in Colorado.

Concerned about wildlife that may seem to be abandoned or injured? Contact DAP through 311 or the Denver Police non-emergency number of 720-913-2000, or call Denver CPW headquarters at 303-297-1192 or any CPW office. Do not approach, move, or feed the animal.

How to reduce the risk of exposure to rabies:

DO NOT handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. Contact animal control for guidance.

Thoroughly wash any wound caused by an animal with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately.

Keep vaccinations current for all dogs, cats, ferrets and horses.

Maintain control of pets by keeping cats and ferrets indoors and keeping dogs under direct supervision when outside.

Teach children to leave wildlife alone.

Do not leave pet food in areas that are accessible to wildlife.

If a person or pet has been bitten by or has had contact with a bat or other wild animal, seek medical care immediately, and contact your local animal control agency.