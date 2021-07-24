Woman attacked by 2 dogs at Evans dog park, police looking for owner

EVANS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Evans Police Department is looking for the owner of two large dogs that a local family said attacked their grandma at Freedom Dog Park on Friday evening.

According to the family, Sandra Burgess and her granddaughter Lexxy were at the city-owned dog park. Burgess was sitting in a car in the parking lot when two large dogs attacked her.

The family contacted Evans PD and stated they believed one of the dogs was a large black Great Dane and the other was a Shepard mix.

According to the police report Evans PD is looking for the owner, who is described as a Hispanic woman with bright red, curly hair, who was driving a gray SUV.

Burgess’s family claimed she has bite marks on her back. They also said since the owner of the dogs left after the attack, they don’t know if the dogs were fully vaccinated and were advised to go to a local hospital.

According to family, Burgess has now started a series of rabies shots and antibiotics for the bite.

Evans PD said they need to find the owner of the dogs so they can evaluate possible charges. Police said she could face charges if her dogs aren’t vaccinated, possible leash laws or a possible vicious animal charge but they need to find her first.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Officer Cornay with Evans PD at 970-339-2441.