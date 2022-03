DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police hope someone has information that can lead to the arrest of a woman wanted for aggravated robbery.

The crime occurred at a gas station located at 1600 S. Colorado Blvd. on Feb. 27 around 1:45 p.m.

Police say the suspect is a white female in her late 20s to early 30s, about 5-foot-6, with a thin build.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.