DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado Springs woman accused of killing her two children was arrested in the United Kingdom on Saturday, according to police.

Kimberlee Singler, 35, was suspected of killing her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son and attempting to kill her 11-year-old daughter on Dec. 19.

Police said officers had initially been called for a reported burglary and found the bodies of the two children. Singler and her 11-year-old daughter were also found on the scene and were treated for injuries.

However, police said the initial report of a burglary was unfounded.

A $10 million bond was set by the court.

Police sought mother following false burglary

Singler initially was cooperative with police who were investigating the homicides and alleged burglaries. She went missing following the probe, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

According to law enforcement, CSPD detectives are working closely with multiple law enforcement agencies in the ongoing investigation.

Colorado Springs Police Department investigators and officers work on the scene after responding to a 911 call reporting a burglary where they found children dead inside a condo on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Parker Seibold /The Gazette via AP)

Police said they answered a 911 call reporting a burglary at an apartment complex at around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 19 and found the bodies of Singler’s 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son.

Singler and her 11-year-old daughter were also injured and taken to hospitals for treatment, according to reports from the Associated Press. Singler’s injuries were minor, according to a CSPD spokesperson. The 11-year-old girl was also hospitalized for a few days but has now been released, according to a CSPD spokesperson who spoke with the AP.

Singler was last seen Saturday, Dec. 24, in Colorado Springs, according to CSPD. She was not under surveillance. Police were able to obtain a warrant for Singler’s arrest on Tuesday, but authorities believe she had already disappeared by then.

“In the initial stages of the investigation, we were treating her as a victim of a burglary,” the spokesperson told the AP.

The children’s deaths came amid an ongoing legal battle between Singler and her ex-husband over parenting time and other issues, according to court filings. Court hearings had been scheduled for next month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.