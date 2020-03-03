Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed combat veteran in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) – A woman was arrested in the hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian in Thornton last week.

Police said Abigail Morales-Ballesteros, 26, was arrested for investigation of careless driving resulting in death and hit and run involving death.

Brad Hatchett, 33, was hit near the intersection of East 115th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard just after 2 a.m. on February 20.

Hatchett was a combat veteran, according to his family. A GoFundMe has been set up to help support his family.

Morales-Ballesteros is expected to be in court on March 17.