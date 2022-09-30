Irene Lonnie Martinez, 55, was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run. (Credit: Lakewood Police Department)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora woman has been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run in Lakewood Thursday night.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, 55-year-old Irene Lonnie Martinez was arrested Friday morning.

LPD said the collision happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday when Martinez was heading westbound and hit a pedestrian at the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Kendall Street. The pedestrian died from their injuries.

Officers said Martinez did not stop to check on the pedestrian and instead left the scene.

Martinez is now being held at the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.