Woman arrested in connection with deadly shooting outside Aurora restaurant

The scene of the shooting at Mariscos El Rey in Aurora on Dec. 22, 2020. Credit: KDVR/Greg Nieto

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting outside an Aurora restaurant on Tuesday night.

According to the Aurora Police Department, 28-year-old Jacqueline De Paz was arrested 3:30 p.m. Thursday for second-degree murder.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night at Mariscos El Rey, which is located at 10293 E. Iliff Ave. A man was shot and died at the hospital.

Police said the incident started as a “disturbance” in the business’ parking lot.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

APD said De Paz will be booked into the Aurora Detention Center.