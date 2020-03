THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a fatal February hit-and-run crash in Thornton.

On Tuesday, the Thornton Police Department said Abigail Morales-Ballesteros, 26, of Thornton was arrested for investigation of careless driving resulting in death and hit-and-run involving death.

The crash occurred during the early morning hours of Feb. 22 near the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and East 115th Avenue.

Brad Hatchett, 33, was killed.