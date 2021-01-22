Woman arrested in Aurora carjacking faces charges

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman who was taken into custody after the armed carjacking of a 2020 GMC Sierra pickup truck at East Colfax Avenue and Dallas Street on Jan. 12 was detained on Wednesday.

Amber Quintana was charged with carjacking and aiding and abetting on Jan. 12 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado.

Quintana’s next court date is Feb. 18 at 2 p.m.

Police also took an adult male who had multiple felony warrants and a 17-year-old male who had one felony warrant into custody after the incident.

Officers located the truck shortly after the carjacking in a Walmart parking lot at 9400 E. Hampden Ave. by using OnStar. The driver struck several vehicles in an attempt to get away from Aurora police.

Police say officers used a maneuver to stop the truck and one suspect fled on foot. Officers tased him and took him into custody. Officers report he was armed with a gun. Two other occupants of the stolen truck were also apprehended by police.

FINAL UPDATE: 1 adult male (had multiple felony warrants), 1 adult female & one 17-year-old male (had 1 felony warrant) were arrested on new charges related to this incident. The identities of the 2 adults will not be release at this time due to active investigation. — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) January 3, 2021

Two victims in the carjacking were reported as OK.