Boulder Police respond to false active shooter call at Hazel’s on May 20, 2023 (Credit: Boulder Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department says a large law enforcement presence at a liquor store Saturday night was in response to a call that a masked person was inside a bathroom with an assault rifle.

BPD said a person called dispatch at 10:23 p.m. and reported there was an active shooter situation at Hazel’s Beverage World at 1955 28th St., which closed at 10 p.m.

Police arrived at the store at 10:25 p.m. and went into the store.

“Without hesitation and not knowing what they would find, officers entered the store within seconds and began their coordinated response just as our continued training as taught us,” BPD shared.

BPD said they quickly determined the threat was not credible.

“We are very thankful this turned out not to be a real active shooter call, but our officers clearly demonstrated that if it would have been, their extensive training, bravery, and commitment to protecting our community would have kept the community safe,” Deputy Chief Stephen Redfearn said in a release.

During the investigation, police said they learned the false threat came from a woman who had been kicked out of the store three times that day.

The woman, 46, was arrested and faces the following charges:

Filing a false report involving a weapon

Harassment

Trespassing

The woman’s identity has not been released.

“These types of threats are never a joke and harm our community members and first responders, especially given what Boulder has been through. The officers on this call displayed tremendous discipline, tactical awareness, and bravery. They did not hesitate for a moment to enter into what they believed was going to be an active shooter event,” BPD said.