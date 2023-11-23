DENVER (KDVR) — A woman was identified in the shooting that occurred at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, according to the Denver Police Department.

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, DPD said it was investigating a shooting in the 700 block of South Kearney Street, part of the Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood.

One person was transported, and identified on Thursday, Nov. 23, as an adult male who is expected to survive.

Nancy Ryan, 61, was identified and arrested for first-degree assault.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office will determine if official charges will be filed and what those charges may be.