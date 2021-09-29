Woman arrested for running Sutra Healing Center as a prostitution front

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Springs Police department says a woman was arrested for running a tantric massage business as a front for prostitution.

Police said Shirley King, also known as Akira Summers, was running the Sutra Healing Center in the 500 block of Marquette Drive.

During an investigation, police said detectives learned King was collecting money from her workers, who were also performing prostitution acts.

A raid was conducted on an adult entertainment party that King coordinated. At that time, police confirmed King brought multiple adult females to perform sex acts for money.

King has been charged with four counts of pimping.

It is unclear if any other arrests were made in connection to the raid.