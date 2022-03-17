FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Police have arrested a 51-year-old woman suspected of running a prostitution business out of a massage parlor.

Fort Collins Police received a tip about a possible prostitution and human trafficking situation at 1720 West Mulberry Street in July 2021. After several months of investigating, Qiaoru Li was arrested last month.

Police said the investigation uncovered illegal sexual activity being advertised and conducted at the parlor.

“I’m extremely grateful to the person who spoke up and shared their concerns,” FCPS Assistant Chief John Feyen said, who oversees the Special Operations Division. “Our community is stronger and safer when we work together to solve problems.”

Investigators dug into Li’s financial records and conducted searches of her business and home. She’s facing a number of charges including pimping, prostitution, soliciting for prostitution, keeping a place of prostitution and pandering.