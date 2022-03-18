FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Fort Collins Police Department says they have arrested a woman suspected of running a prostitution operation after they received a tip from someone in the community.

The investigation started in July of 2021 when police received information about illicit activities happening at a massage business on 1720 W. Mulberry St.

The tipster shared concerns with police that there was possibly human trafficking or prostitution happening at the business.

Fort Collins police said that’s when they launched an investigation using their FCPS Neighborhood Engagement Team.

Over several months, police said they found evidence of illegal sexual activity being advertised and conducted at the massage business.

The owner, Qiaoru Li, 51, also had two employees living in the business who recently moved there from California.

After a thorough investigation, including search warrants on Li’s home, business, and financial records, police said they arrested Li in February.

Li is facing the following charges:

Pimping

Keeping a place of prostitution

Soliciting for prostitution

Prostitution

Pandering

“I’m extremely grateful to the person who spoke up and shared their concerns,” said Assistant Chief John Feyen, who oversees the Special Operations Division. “Our community is stronger and safer when we work together to solve problems.”

Fort Collins police said that prostitution is often connected with human trafficking, illegal drug usage and sales, and violent crimes.

The department investigated three massage parlors in 2019 for illegally selling sexual services and charges were filed against business associates.

If you’d like to contact the Neighborhood Engagement Team, you can email them at NET@fcgov.com.