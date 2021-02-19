Woman arrested following chase involving stolen truck, foot pursuit in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says a woman was arrested after reportedly stealing a truck at gunpoint, and then leading police and Colorado State Troopers on a chase that ended in a foot pursuit.

BCSO said the vehicle, a gray Chevy pick-up truck, involved in the chase was reportedly stolen Thursday morning in Lakewood.

Around 12:25 a.m. Friday, BCSO attempted to stop the truck near 95th Street and Niwot Road in unincorporated Boulder County but it did not stop.

Authorities said later Thursday evening the truck was also chased by Westminster Police, but it eluded them.

The truck led deputies, Colorado State Troopers and Longmont Police officers on a chase that reached speeds up to 80 MPH. Stop sticks were successfully used to slow the truck once it was in the city of Longmont. The truck continued to drive at slower speeds through Longmont until a tactical vehicle intervention (TVI) maneuver was used to stop the truck about a mile north of State Highway 66 on State Highway 287, according to BCSO.

BCSO said that when the truck came to a stop, the driver took off on foot eastbound through a field. Deputies and officers chased the woman and were eventually able to take her into custody.

The driver was identified as D’kota Joann Loraine Haley, 27, of Loveland.

Haley was transported to the Boulder County Jail after being taken to an area hospital to treat minor cuts to her hands from a barbed wire fence, BCSO said.

Haley was arrested for felony eluding, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, a revoked driver’s license, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance and four outstanding warrants for her arrest, according to arrest reports.