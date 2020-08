ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting a man in Adams County last week.

On Tuesday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said Ashley White is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

On Friday morning, a man was found shot to death in a home in the 6000 block of East 80th Avenue.

His name has not yet been released.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests and charges are possible.