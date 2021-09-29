Woman arrested after taking package from former Morphew home, trespassing

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was arrested Tuesday after removing a package from the porch of the former Morphew home.

Barry Morphew is currently awaiting trial for allegedly murdering his wife, Suzanne Morphew, on Mother’s Day in 2020.

Shoshona Darke, 51, the woman arrested after trespassing at the Morphew home earlier this week, has connections to Barry Morphew, according to his arrest affidavit.

The sheriff’s office was contacted on Monday about someone trespassing at a home on Puma Path, just south of CR-225 in the Maysville area. Investigators learned that a woman entered the former Morphew property, which was marked with a no trespassing sign.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office said security recordings verified a woman approach the home and remove a package.

The sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant on Tuesday for Darke. She was arrested and charged with second degree criminal trespass.