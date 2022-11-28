A woman’s body was found at the intersection of Smith and Sable in Aurora on Nov. 28, 2022. (Credit: KDVR)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman was found dead in Aurora Monday morning after apparently being shot in the head.

The woman was found lying on the ground near the intersection of East Smith Road and North Sable Boulevard around 6 a.m.

When police arrived they determined that she was dead and later said that she had an apparent gunshot wound to her head.

The woman remains unidentified, according to the Aurora Police Department, but the Adams County Coroner is working to find out who she is. The coroner will also release an official cause of death.

The intersection was closed for several hours while detectives investigated and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested as of 2 p.m. according to APD.