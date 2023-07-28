AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora woman said she was punched in the face for confronting a presumed dog owner, over allegedly leaving a dog in a car on a hot day.

The woman, who doesn’t want to be identified, said the incident happened on Tuesday in a parking lot at Buckley Road and Quincy Avenue.

She said she was in the process of running an errand when she heard a dog bark.

“The dog was in distress,” she said. “It was 97 degrees outside.”

When the alleged dog owner arrived at the black Dodge Charger, the woman said she tried to remind the owner about the dangers of leaving a dog in a car on a hot day.

“She basically said ‘Mind your own business. It’s none of your concern,’” the woman said.

Next, the woman said the driver of the Charger punched her, then took off.

“I wasn’t even expecting it. I was just standing there,” the woman said.

Animal Control was called and responded and Aurora Police confirm the department is investigating.

“People don’t realize a dog can die in a matter of seconds,” the woman said.