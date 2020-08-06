Woman accused of removing mask, coughing in another person’s face

DENVER (KDVR) – A Colorado woman has been cited for allegedly removing her mask and coughing in another person’s face.

According to police, the incident happened during a protest at Morey Middle School on Wednesday.

A probably cause narrative filed with the Denver Police Department says 34-year-old Emily Przekwas was having a discussion with the victim when she pulled down her mask, leaned forward and coughed in the victim’s face.

Przekwas was cited for disturbing the peace and has been released.