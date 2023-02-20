LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman was arrested for allegedly taking a police officer’s gun, attempting to hold him hostage, and then barricading herself inside the patrol car at the Larimer County Jail.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred just after 4 p.m. Sunday when Fort Collins Police Services responded to a shoplifting incident at a store in southeast Fort Collins.

Officers located the suspect who was identified as 38-year-old Patricia Rodriguez of Greeley. She was arrested for the alleged shoplifting and taken to the Larimer County Jail.

Once the officer and Rodriguez entered the vehicle bay of the jail, the arresting officer secured his weapon as required before entering the booking area.

LCSO said the officer tried to remove Rodriguez from the car and found she had slipped out of her handcuffs, manipulated the storage safety measures and managed to gain access to the officer’s firearm.

At that point, LCSO said Rodriguez attempted to take the officer hostage at gunpoint, but the officer was able to escape the sally port. Rodriguez barricaded herself inside the police vehicle.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the jail including the Fort Collins SWAT team and crisis negotiators.

According to LCSO, law enforcement used “less-lethal” tools to get Rodriguez to surrender, and after 2.5 hours, Rodriguez exited the car at 7:30 p.m.

Rodriguez was taken into custody and booked on the following charges:

First-degree assault

First-degree aggravated robbery

Attempted second-degree kidnapping

Criminal mischief between $5,000-$19,999

Disarming a peace officer

Resisting arrest

“This suspect showed a disturbing disregard for the lives of first responders, the inmates in our care, and our community,” said Sheriff John Feyen. “I’m extremely grateful to everyone who worked together to safely resolve this incident and minimize disruption to jail operations. Challenging situations like this demonstrate the importance of top-notch training and strong relationships.”

Rodriguez also had three active warrants at the time of her arrest.