Woman accused of killing found competent to stand trial, 2nd evaluation ordered

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – Letecia Stauch, the woman accused killing her stepson Gannon Stauch, has been found competent to stand trial.

Gannon was last seen Jan. 27 at his home just outside Colorado Springs. At first he was considered a runaway, but on Jan. 30 the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said that he was considered missing and endangered.

According to an affidavit, Stauch killed Gannon in his bedroom on the day he was first reported missing. The next night, she allegedly dumped his body in a rural area of southern Douglas County off of Highway 105.

Investigators believe Stauch later recovered Gannon’s body from that location and took it to Pace, Florida, where she again disposed of it around Feb. 5.

Stauch was arrested on March 2 in Myrtle beach, South Carolina and charged with first-degree murder, among other counts.

About two weeks later, Gannon’s body was discovered in Pace.

Stauch is being held at the Colorado Springs Criminal Justice Center facing the following charges related to Gannon’s disappearance and death:

Murder in the first degree – after deliberation

Murder in the first degree – victim under 12 in a position of trust

Child abuse resulting in death

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with physical evidence

Eight counts of crime of violence

The defense team for Stauch challenged the competency ruling and a second review was set for Nov. 12.