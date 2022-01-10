Wolf preys on dog in Jackson County

NORTH PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — What appears to be a wolf plundering was discovered Sunday morning in Jackson County.
A Colorado Parks and Wildlife Division Wildlife Manager received a report at 7:50 a.m. of a dead dog and another dog injured on a ranch.
After conducting a field investigation the wildlife manager determined a wolf was involved in a depredation incident involving two border collies.
“The results of this investigation indicated wolf tracks in the immediate vicinity of the carcass and wounds on the dog carcass consistent with wolf depredation,” CPW Area Wildlife Manager Kris Middledorf said.