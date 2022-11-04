PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Another ski area announced that they have officially opened for the 2022-2023 ski season, and this ski area is opening after receiving 20 inches of snow in 24 hours.

The early November snowstorm allowed Wolf Creek Ski Area to open Friday for the 2022-2023 season. Lifts at the ski area opened at 9 a.m. and they will run until 4 p.m.

According to the ski area, the opening is all thanks to a massive snowfall drop on Thursday. The storm started in the evening after a warm and sunny day, and it managed to drop 20 inches of snow in 24 hours.

Wolf Creek said the ski school, ski and snowboard rentals, Treasure Sports, Pathfinder Bar and the Wolf Creek Lodge will all be open Friday.

To add on top of the good news, Wolf Creek is extending a local appreciation rate to everyone.

“To start the new season off, the Local Appreciation rate will be available until further notice: $62.00 for Adults; $43.00 for Seniors and $32 for Children. Everyone is considered a local!” said Wolf Creek Ski Area.

Wolf Creek has a current settled base of 26 inches of all-natural snow. The ski area said it had 34 inches of snow for the year to date.