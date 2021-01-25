Wolf Creek Ski Area hits 200 inches of snow as Loveland Ski Area reaches 100 inches

DENVER (KDVR) — Wolf Creek Ski Area just hit 210 inches of snowfall for the season, according to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Wolf Creek Ski Area, along with Silverton Mountain, have the most snow in Colorado.

On the flip side, Loveland Ski Area just hit 100 inches for the season.

What have Loveland Ski Area’s snow totals looked like on this date over the last 8 years? Meteorologist Chris Tomer took a look at the numbers.

2014: 181 inches

2015: 160 inches

2016: 181 inches

2017: 204 inches

2018: 142 inches

2019: 205 inches

2020: 153 inches

2021: 100 inches

The weather forecast is calling for several snow chances this week.