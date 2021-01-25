Wolf Creek Ski Area hits 200 inches of snow as Loveland Ski Area reaches 100 inches

DENVER (KDVR) — Wolf Creek Ski Area just hit 210 inches of snowfall for the season, according to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Chris Tomer.
Wolf Creek Ski Area, along with Silverton Mountain, have the most snow in Colorado.
On the flip side, Loveland Ski Area just hit 100 inches for the season.
What have Loveland Ski Area’s snow totals looked like on this date over the last 8 years? Meteorologist Chris Tomer took a look at the numbers.
- 2014: 181 inches
- 2015: 160 inches
- 2016: 181 inches
- 2017: 204 inches
- 2018: 142 inches
- 2019: 205 inches
- 2020: 153 inches
- 2021: 100 inches
The weather forecast is calling for several snow chances this week.