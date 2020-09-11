Witnesses say man shot into traffic at DIA before taking his life



DENVER (KDVR) — Many drivers heading to Denver International Airpot encountered a scary situation on Sunday.

Lyft driver Anthony Barela says he saw a man parked at the base of the Blue Mustang sculpture outside of DIA, shooting up at the statue.

“We started kind of freaking out a little bit, but really we freaked out because he turned towards traffic and started shooting at traffic,” Barela said.

“I saw a man by the horse with a big — I mean, I don’t really know guns that well — but a big, long military gun, shooting at cars,” said another witness who wanted to remain anonymous.

Denver police are investigating what happened, and say the man had several firearms.

By the time officers had arrived on scene, the man appeared to have suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a police spokesperson said.

The man later died at the hospital, according to police.

“It’s scary because it’s at the airport, and there really is kind of one way in and out,” Barela said. “It felt like one of those experiences that could have been really, really bad.”