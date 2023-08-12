A fire started in a Northglenn backyard led to one person being taken to the hospital with minor injuries (Credit: North Metro Fire Rescue)

DENVER (KDVR) — North Metro Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in Northglenn Saturday morning that led to one person being taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. in the 9600 block of Lou Drive.

NMFD told FOX31 that someone was cooking in their backyard when an awning caught on fire. This led to nearby propane tanks exploding. The explosions were not large but did feed the fire.

When firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire coming from the garage and back of the house.

At one point, the fire spread into the main part of the house, and the outside of a neighbor’s house caught on fire, North Metro Fire Battalion Chief Scott McCabe said.

The garage was left structurally unsound from the fire, and the house sustained some interior damage.

McCabe said the residents will need to find a place to sleep tonight, as the house is not structurally safe. He said crews will work to make it safe so that the fire can be investigated.