THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) – A heavy police presence was reported in Thornton on Christmas morning.

According to a tweet posted at roughly 10:30 a.m. on Sunday by officials with the Thornton Police Department, they’ve launched a homicide investigation. First responders with TPD were called to 951 Milky Way, where the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall is located.

FOX31 has reporters on the scene, who were told by witnesses that someone had fired a gun in the parking lot at a member of the congregation.

Additionally, witnesses said that the suspect tried to throw something, similar in appearance to a pipe bomb, into the building.

“Dear friends, today’s meeting will be held on Zoom due to a tragic incident that occurred at the Kingdom Hall this morning. Various reports are in the news however we don’t have all the information at this time. Please be assured that the local Bodies of Elders will be caring fort the needs of the affected Congregations.” An internal message from an anonymous member of the congregation, obtained by FOX31

At approximately 11 a.m., Adams County Sheriff’s Department’s Hazardous Materials Unit arrived on the scene.

TPD has not released any additional information as of this posting, but that same tweet included a message that said there was not an ongoing threat to those in the area.

This is an ongoing story and it will be updated.