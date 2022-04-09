AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Two people are dead, one of them a five-year-old girl after a crash in Aurora.

FOX31 spoke with witnesses who saw that deadly wreck as it happened. It was at 6th Avenue and Chambers Blvd. road around 8 p.m.

“I just instantly…It sounded like a bomb went off,” Celena Anderson, a witness to the crash, said.

The Anderson family was coming home from Boulder when they arrived at the intersection.

“Hearing the noise, you could almost feel the impact of it,” Richard Anderson said.

Bits and pieces of that impact were still on the scene Saturday afternoon.

“You saw the car and then the parts and glass and bumpers flying everywhere. It was just unreal being that close to it,” Richard said.

One vehicle, driven by the victims of the crash, landed right next to a truck in front of the Anderson family.

“The red CRV we had seen, kind of fly off to our right, then at that point is where we saw the impact of them hitting the truck that was in front of us,” Celena said.

She is a photographer by profession and thought to snap photos of first responders.

“Within minutes, they were on site,” Richard said.

According to police, the driver of the truck who caused this crash lived.

The Anderson’s said their son saw one victim.

“From the back seat he was like ‘look mom, they’re loading a little girl,'” Celena said.

“I saw a little girl in a pink dress and I think she was like four or five,” Gage Anderson said.

That little girl would later die from her injuries, the other victim was a 41-year-old woman.

The crash was a moment for the Anderson family to take pause.

“You know, we have three children of our own and we were within a car and half of that being us,” Celena said.

Police charged 30-year-old Juan Pablo Pasqal-Licea with vehicular homicide and driving while under the influence, other people in his truck were not injured.

A 9-year-old boy was also in the victim’s car, he was treated for his injuries, and later released from care.