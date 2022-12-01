AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — New details continue to emerge following a Wednesday night shootout between police and suspects in Aurora.

Six officers are now on administrative leave, but the city’s police chief told FOX31 that the move is in line with police protocol, and he doesn’t believe his officers violated any procedures.

The Problem Solvers are looking into this and hearing from witnesses while also looking into several investigations this year when it comes to police-involved shootings.

As of Thursday night, it appears the King Soopers off of Sixth Avenue and Peoria street is back to some semblance of normalcy, except for the broken windows, now boarded up after an hours-long shooting investigation.

Police released photos showing those unmarked vehicles damaged with bullet holes.

This investigation actually covers two locations: where the shooting happened and where the suspect vehicle was later found, near 10th Avenue and Lima Street. The suspect vehicle hit and damaged a parked car before the driver ran off.

It happened at the same time a neighbor was putting up his Christmas lights. He talked to FOX31 off-camera.

“He opens up the driver’s door and just bolts,” the neighbor said.

The neighbor said police canines were in his backyard and drones were over his home. He took a video and posted it online overnight, showing the massive response.

“(The suspect) ran this way and I cursed at him,” he said.

Police seek suspects in Aurora shootout near King Soopers

On Thursday, police said they arrested a juvenile found in a nearby field who was not dressed for the weather and wore a non-functioning ankle monitor. Police said he was taken into custody on unrelated warrants but had not been charged in this investigation.

Two guns were also recovered from the suspects’ car.

Another woman who spoke with FOX31 said she was in the parking lot waiting on her husband in their truck while he was grocery shopping when she heard gunshots. She ducked and eventually ran into the store.

Aurora Police does not investigate its own officer-involved shootings. The 18th judicial Critical Incident Response Team is leading this investigation. All of last year, the CIRT investigated 11 officer-involved shootings.

As of Dec. 1, this shooting is its 11th.

Meanwhile, police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest of the suspects in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.