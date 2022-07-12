DENVER (KDVR) — A 19-year-old driver accused of hitting and killing a man in the Baker neighborhood has been formally charged by the Denver district attorney’s office with first-degree murder.

District Attorney Beth McCann said Avel Aguirre-Sanchez is charged with murder in the first degree – extreme indifference. He is also charged with two counts of attempted murder – extreme indifference, attempted first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, one count of first-degree — extreme indifference, vehicular homicide – DUI, vehicular homicide – DWAI, and vehicular homicide – reckless driving.

On July 2, Aguirre-Sanchez allegedly struck 23-year-old Terrell Jones at approximately 1:40 a.m. while Jones was walking across Broadway between Ellsworth Avenue and Irvington Street. The DA’s office said multiple witnesses told officers that the car was traveling over 100 mph on Broadway, which is a 30 mph speed zone.

“There was a speeding vehicle, alone on the road, there was no traffic whatsoever, in any way, and then there was a collision, the sound of a collision, like [the] smack of something and a bunch of things breaking,” one witness who wished to remain anonymous told FOX31.

The coroner’s office said Jones died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Aguirre-Sanchez is scheduled to appear in court Thursday at 8:30 a.m. to be advised.