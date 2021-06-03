Witnesses describe responding to Aurora fire that killed a 6-year-old boy

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — It could be weeks, if not months, before investigators determine what started a fire that took the life of a 6-year-old boy in Aurora.

The first broke out at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at a townhouse on South Paris Way.

Neighbors here are still in shock and saddened they weren’t able to save the 6-year-old boy. They also have lots of questions about how the fire started. Aurora police and fire investigators are working together to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Fausto Sandoval didn’t think twice about running toward the flames.

“I called 911 right away, jumped over the fence, ran over there, started pounding on the door. Just wanted to make sure they were awake. It was 12:30, so I wanted to make sure they were awake and get them out of there,” Sandoval said.

He said the woman who lived there came to the door, but he had no idea a 6-year-old boy even lived there.

“She got up and came to the door, she asked about her daughter, asked about her son. She went upstairs but came back downstairs so I assumed no one else was upstairs,” Sandoval said.

“Had I known there was somebody up there — I had a little bit of time because it wasn’t that smoky at that time. I was a little bummed out. I could’ve gotten him. I could’ve gotten him,” Sandoval said.

Firefighters were on scene within minutes. They did an initial search and found the 6-year-old, bringing him out of a window. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

“It really made me so sad. I feel bad. I really want to send flowers over there and make sure the family’s doing OK,” Honesty Williams said.

Another two older girls also lived in the townhome that burned. Witnesses said they were seen running from the fire shortly after it started. Investigators are trying to determine what they saw and what they know.