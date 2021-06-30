As his father’s murder trial continues, witnesses describe finding Dylan Redwine’s remains

DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) — Witnesses in the ongoing murder trial of Mark Redwine described finding the remains of his son, Dylan.

Redwine is accused of killing the 13-year-old in Southwest Colorado back in 2012 during a court-ordered visitation in Vallecito.

Redwine is charged with second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Witness Leigha Foster described for the jury the moment in November 2015 that she and her husband found a skull, later determined to be Dylan’s, on Middle Mountain.

“Immediately, I knew it was a human skull,” Foster said.

She said they left the skull there and called investigators, who went back with the couple to find it.

Deputy Tonya Golbricht testified that she processed the skull and left the area, because weather was moving in.

That’s a move that was questioned by a defense attorney.

“Was any effort made to preserve that scene and leave the cranium where it was originally found?” he asked.

“No, like I said there was a storm coming in,” Golbricht responded.

