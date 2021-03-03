Witness in Kelsie Schelling murder trial killed, $2,000 reward offered for information

DENVER, CO. (KDVR) — Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for any information that could assist in the on-going investigation into a South Hampden homicide.

Roxann Martinez, 31, was found dead from a gunshot wound late Thursday night near East Kenyon Drive and South Wabash Street. Denver police are asking for help finding those responsible.

Martinez was a witness for the prosecution in the trial of Donthe Lucas, who is accused of killing his girlfriend, Kelsie Schelling, in 2013.

Lucas’ trial is currently taking place in Pueblo County.

Anyone with information on this case should anonymously contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

Denver Police Dept. March 3, 2021