DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos’ new ownership is official and now the focus is on what may happen next with the team.

“I think it’s going to give such a boost to our beloved Denver Broncos,” Mayor Michael Hancock said.

Hancock said he hasn’t yet sat down and had a conversation with the new owners to discuss expectations for the team and city.

“One of my biggest regrets over the last few months was missing a phone call from Carrie Penner. I did call her back but we did make a commitment in both of our messages to get together once the sale was final,” Hancock said.

Hancock said prior to the Walton-Penner purchase, he talked with other possible buyers of the team about what would happen with Empower Field at Mile High and the open land around it.

“It’s about creating a new experience. We remain in that space. It would be something of value to work with the new ownership to build something like entertainment, something more than parking and going into the stadium,” Hancock said.

During a Tuesday press conference, Greg Penner, one of the new co-owners of the team, said it’s too early to talk about a new stadium.

“We’ve got a good partnership with the Metropolitan Stadium District and, fortunately, have almost 10 years left on our lease. We will evaluate all our options and really dig in before making any decision,” Penner said.

Hancock said he is a fan of the current stadium but believes it could use some upgrades. He said people in the community have also voiced support about keeping the stadium where it is.

“In my opinion, Denver has a phenomenal stadium, Empower Field. It’s a great comfortable beautiful stadium,” Hancock said.