With Komen walk canceled, local woman steps up to raise money for breast cancer research

DENVER (KDVR) — With COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of fundraisers like the Susan G. Komen 3-Day Walk, Stephanie Sindler stepped up to make a difference.

Over the course of three days, she is walking 60 miles around the Denver area to raise money for the cancer research organization.

“Just coming up with new routes I’ve never walked in Denver, so it’s fun,” she said.

Sindler says over the past 12 years, she has walked a total of 660 miles during the 3-day walks.

“I’ve been fortunate enough and healthy enough to walk every mile for every year,” she said.

Over the last 12 years, Sindler has raised $90,000. This year, she is aiming to raise $15,000.

“There needs to be a cure. Even those who are survivors have endless side effects, so I don’t want to give up until we have one,” she said.

Sindler’s mother — who is also a survivor — joined her on part of this year’s walk.

To support Sindler’s fundraising efforts, visit her page on the Komen website.