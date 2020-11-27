Winter WonderLights brings safe holiday fun to Denver’s Union Station

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s historic Union Station will look a little merrier starting Friday as its exterior transforms into ‘Winter WonderLights.’

The first-ever exterior light show is designed as a way for families to celebrate the holiday season more safely, by staying outside and remaining socially distant.

“We wanted to create a magical new experience for people to safely enjoy outdoors this holiday season,” said Tiffany Owen, the area general manager overseeing Denver Union Station. “This amazing light show will truly transform Denver’s historic train station and offer a holiday show for all ages to enjoy.”

Holiday animations, mixed with bright, colorful light displays will project a festive scene on Union Station’s exterior each evening from 5-10 p.m.

The visual display will be synched to classic holiday tunes, according to Union Station.

The show is free and runs through Dec. 31.