PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says Independence Pass is closed due to winter weather conditions.

🚫#CO82 Independence Pass is CLOSED: a safety closure continues to be in place & is anticipated to continue through Friday morning. The closure is due to winter weather. #KnowBeforeYouGo #WholeSystemWholeSafety pic.twitter.com/ZpFPcez0MS — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 13, 2021

The safety closure is expected to last until Friday morning.

CDOT just launched a new version of its travel website and the COtrip Planner mobile app last month.

Check the COtrip Planner app for updates on road conditions and closures.