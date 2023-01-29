AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Snow and ice on Interstate 70 is causing frustration for people living in a neighborhood that is located off of the interstate.

Residents we spoke to said the Sky Ranch neighborhood has one entry and exit point that leads directly to I-70, so when there are snow and ice problems on the interstate, things get backed up and block that entry point.

Resident Paul Diaz said it has caused major issues.

“Once the weather gets really bad and CDOT closes off that exit 292 on I-70, all of the semis will back up on that road and they’ll block that exit and then the residents who live here just can’t get home,” Diaz explained.

The frigid overnight temperatures have Diaz and others in the neighborhood concerned.

“As the snow builds up, you can tell our roads don’t get plowed and I know the county has limited resources and other communities that need the help as well, but the fact that we just have that one way in and out its really concerning. It’s concerning for a lot of folks here and as the weather gets worse those concerns grow,” Diaz explained.

Diaz said there has been a lack of response and communication from officials and is frustrated by the construction on Sixth Avenue in that area, which he feels when completed, could be a solution to the back up.

“That would be helpful. Right now, many of us are left in the dark. So just communicate with us and let us know what’s going on.” Diaz said.

We reached out to Arapahoe County who covers this area, but we haven’t heard back .