DENVER (KDVR) — A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday as a rain and snow mix hits the Front Range by the early afternoon.

A change is arriving in the metro. According to the Pinpoint Weather team, temperatures will start out warm and above-average Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. But don’t be fooled, rain will start to fall by early afternoon and transition to snow and impact the evening commute.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. This means that 3 to 5 inches of snow are expected to fall in 12 hours.

Parts of southern Colorado are under a winter storm warning until 5 a.m. Thursday. This means heavy snow of 6 inches or more is possible in 12 hours.

Pinpoint Weather: Winter weather advisories were issued on Dec. 28.

Colorado officials are also warning travelers of “treacherous” road conditions this week in parts of Colorado, urging them to “delay travel if possible.”

“All mountain passes along the Western Slope” will see impacts from the storm, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.