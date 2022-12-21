DENVER (KDVR) — A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as an arctic front pushes into Colorado brining dangerously cold temperatures and snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that starts at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and ends at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting 1 to 4 inches for the Front Range, Interstate 25 corridor and Eastern Plains.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the mountains, where 2 to 8 inches of total accumulation is possible. Some areas could see localized accumulation in greater amounts.

Where to see weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.