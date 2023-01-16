DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday ahead of a storm that will bring heavy snowfall to parts of Colorado.

A winter storm warning has been issued for a large portion of the Denver metro area and Eastern Plains.

The warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The snow will start on Tuesday evening in the Denver metro area and across the Front Range and will continue through Wednesday evening.

How much snow is coming?

Meteorologist Carly Cassady said totals will range from 5 to 10 inches in the Denver metro area and along the Front Range. Parts of the Eastern Plains could see 6 to 12 inches of snow. Snow totals in the mountains will range from 6 to 20 inches.

Winter weather advisory vs. winter storm warning

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a winter weather advisory is issued for one or more of the following conditions:

Snow of 3-5 inches in 12 hours

Sleet of less than half an inch

Freezing rain with sleet and or snow

Blowing snow

Winter storm warning

NOAA says a winter storm warning is issued for the following conditions:

Heavy snow of at least 6 inches in 12 hours, or at least 8 inches in 24 hours, is expected

It can also be issued if sleet accumulation will be at least half an inch

Where to see weather alerts

If winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.