Winter storm ends delay for high country snow sports

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Many Colorado mountain towns are ecstatic over a big snow that fell in the high country overnight.

It was a blessing for the Gold Run Nordic Center in Breckenridge.

The city-run recreational area was supposed to open last week but couldn’t because there just was not enough snow.

The center is a 30,000-acre park where people can cross country ski, snowshoe and even ride fat bikes.

Now, because of all the snow that fell Thursday night, the Nordic Center will open Saturday.

Gold Run Nordic Center Director of Operations Patrick Clary said that just a few days ago, he was out hitting golf balls, as the area doubles as a golf course in the warmer months. Now, he and the folks who run the place are excited and ready to welcome the public.

“This is the first step. We need some snowpack for sure,” Clary said. “We are really fortunate to get a really good stop with a couple of days of good significant inches and then that will create a great base for us, and then we have to keep it going.”