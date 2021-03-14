Winter storm doesn’t stop Denverites from getting outside Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — Parks across Denver weren’t completely free of people even as heavy, wet snow fell across the metro Saturday afternoon.

Jordan Mazur says he and his daughter, Ellie moved from San Francisco two weeks ago.

“We’ve been waiting all week for the snow and she told me she got up five times in the night to see if the snow had started yet,” said Mazur.

Mazur and his daughter had part of Lowry Sports Park to themselves. He says they expected the popular sledding spot to be full of people taking advantage of the winter weather.

“But I guess everybody’s waiting for more snow or waiting for us to try it out,” said Mazur.

Denver’s Washington Park was also quiet but not deserted.

“It’s beautiful! The snow is not as thick as I expected it to be,” said Katie Peters.

Joggers and walkers like Peters were seen throughout Denver even as the snow started picking up.

“If it’s higher than our boots we probably wouldn’t talk in it but otherwise it’s good to get out and get some fresh air,” said Peters.