Winter Storm Checklist for Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — A major cold front is heading toward the Front Range, and it gets here Monday night. After a near-record hot day in the low to mid-90s, the leading edge of the cold air slams into Colorado after dinner, producing wind gusts past 40 miles per hour. The temperature will drop into the mid-30s by daybreak Tuesday, where it will remain all day.

If you are new to Colorado, or it is your first time experiencing snow, we have put together a list of a few big things to know before the snow.

60 degree temperature drop, snow and freeze: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day tomorrow

Vehicle

Make sure your tires are in good shape Tire technician Omar Contreras says if you wait until your tires are bald to change them out, you're waiting too long. "I've seen people roll in here with bald tires, with metal showing already—that's dangerous. That can cause a bad accident, especially if they drive on a highway," Contreras told Fox31. CDOT says the minimum tire tread for vehicles on snowy roads is 3/16 of an inch. Under the statute, minimum tire tread for dry roads is 2/16 of an inch. You can also see the full list of changes to the traction law here If you have noticed your car battery starting to go bad, AAA says these colder temperatures can kill it completely. "At the temps we will see the storm bringing in, your battery is 60 percent less effective. So if it's a marginal battery you've had for 3-5 years, there is a good chance your car won't start so you'll have to call for emergency assistance to jump start your vehicle." shared AAA Spokesperson, Skyler McKinley Leaving your car unattended while it warms up is illegal in Colorado. It's also called "Puffing" and it is punishable by a $60 ticket.



Traction Law (Code 15)

During an active Traction Law , motorists must have either snow tires, tires with the mud/snow (M+S) designation, or a four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicle.

The legislation, which were put in place in August, are aimed at drivers using state highways during winter months. Specifically, it changed the required minimum tire tread for vehicles on snowy roads to 3/16 of an inch. Under the statute, minimum tire tread for dry roads is still 2/16 of an inch. Motorists can also install chains or an alternative traction device (like AutoSock) to be in compliance with the law if your tires aren’t adequate.

Passenger Vehicle Chain Law (Code 16)

During severe winter storms, CDOT will implement a Passenger Vehicle Chain Law (also known as a Code 16). This is the final safety measure before the highway is closed.

When the Passenger Vehicle Chain Law is in effect, every vehicle on the roadway must have chains or an alternative traction device (like AutoSock).

Fines

Drivers in violation of the law could be slapped with fines of more than $130. If a vehicle blocks the road because it lacks proper equipment, the motorist could face a fine of more than $650.

The Colorado Department of Transportation serves as a useful resource for staying safe and in compliance with the laws during winter driving.

Road Conditions

You can see where snowplows are at any time by visiting here and clicking on the snowplow button. From there, you can see each plow’s location as well as the speed and direction in which it’s traveling.

If you’re looking for the road conditions for a specific area, you can see that on the CDOT Road Conditions map here. You can also look at live feeds from several different locations.

You can see real-time travel times here.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

How to prepare for September Winter Storm: Protecting plants, sprinkler systems

“Really, what folks with sprinkler systems should do on Tuesday is shut off their water supply and drain their backflow, and wrap it with foam or old towels—or call your professional sprinkler person and have them come work on it.”

Nate Farley, with Nationscapes, says if you wait until the day of to call experts out—they will probably be booked.

He says this temporary winterization is an easy DIY project, though.

He says the backflow prevention device should be the priority on Tuesday.

“The backflow is what keeps the water from going back into your house,” said Farley. “It’s a metal piece of equipment above ground that’s really susceptible to freezing.”

You can insulate it with foam tubes—similar to “pool noodles”—which can be found at hardware stores.

Farley says you can also insulate a backflow prevention device with items found at home—trash bags, duct tape, old towels, and blankets.

As for your garden—Farley says it’s probably already on “borrowed time,” but can be salvage during the one-day freeze.

“Harvest what you can and cover the rest. Be sure when you’re covering them, to use something that’s breathable. You can use tarp or plastic, but you need to get it off as soon as it’s done snowing.”

Plants and trees will be even easier to prep for the cold weather.

“Wrapping them will actually accumulate snow on them and make them heavier. With your trees having leaves, they will collect that snow. So just shake them off, that’s the best you can do.”